Ondo Assembly Mourns Akeredolu’s Mother Passage

The Ondo State House of Assembly has expressed its condolence over the death of the mother of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu, who passed on this morning at the age of 90 years.

Speaking through the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. (Prophet) Oleyelogun Bamidele David, the honourable members described Lady Akeredolu as a kind-hearted woman who devoted her life to God and humanity while on earth.

In a Press Release signed by the Spokesperson of the House, Akogun Olugbenga Omole, Oleyelogun thanked God for the meaningful and impactful life she lived as he sympathized with the Governor and the entire family of Akeredolu for the loss and prayed to God to grant her eternal rest.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman,House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

15th September,2022.