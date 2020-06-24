The Attention of Lawmakers in the Ondo State House of Assembly have been drawn to an online report that Members were given 10 Million Naira each as inducement to impeach the Deputy Governor,Mr Agboola Ajayi.

This allegation smacks of naivety on the part of the Deputy Governor and intended to cast aspersions on the noble image of members and drag the integrity of the House in the mud.

It is on this premise that we Honourable Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly state unequivocally that this is nothing but a blatant lie and politics taken too far, least expected of the caliber of the Deputy Governor of the Sunshine State.

But we are not surprised because he is a drowning man and he will hold on to anything to survive.

As Lawmakers and elected representatives of the people we are aware of efforts by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to reposition the state and make it enviable among her equals across the country even in the face of obvious dwindling resources.

How then can someone imagine the Honourable members to compromise their mark of honour all in the pursuit of selfish gains in this period of global recess which places daunting challenges on the economy of States around the world.

Much as we are not ready to trade words with anyone we are adequately aware of our constitutional rights and would never hesitate to exercise same when occasion demands for it.

We do not need any inducement of whatever kind from any quarters to exercise our constitutional responsibilities as elected representatives of the people.

To this end the body of Lawmakers of the Ondo State House of Assembly refute the allegation of 10 Million Naira each to facilitate the impeachment of the Deputy Governor.

We state unequivocally that this is nothing but a blatant lie only conceived in the imagination of Mr Agboola Ajayi who believes money is everything.

Signed: Akogun Olugbenga Omole (Chairman, House Committee on Information)