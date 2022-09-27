Home NewsOndo State News ONDO ASSEMBLY CONGRATULATES AKEREDOLU ON NATIONAL AWARD
ONDO ASSEMBLY CONGRATULATES AKEREDOLU ON NATIONAL AWARD

The Ondo State House of Assembly has expressed joy over the announcement of conferment of a National Honour, Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) on the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mohammed Buhari.

The Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly , Rt.Hon Oleyelogun Bamidele David, expressed this saying, ” it is a honour well-deserved”.

Speaking on behalf of other Lawmakers, the Speaker said the award is a clear manifestation of the various laudable contributions of the Governor to national development.

While describing Akeredolu as a man who has passion and love for his people, the Speaker explained that Akeredolu-led government has brought smiles to the faces of individuals through his landmark achievements in the state, particularly in the area of security.

Oleyelogun appreciated President Buhari for the prestigious award coming up on Tuesday 11th of October 2022 in Abuja.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole
Chairman,House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

26th September,2022.

