Ondo State House of Assembly has confirmed the nomination of Mr. Amidu Takuro as Commissioner.

The name of the nominee had earlier been forwarded to the House for confirmation by the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Odunayo Akeredolu (SAN).

He was confirmed at a plenary presided over by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. (Prophet) Oleyelogun Bamidele David.

Presenting the report for consideration, the vice Chairman of the selected committee, Rt. Hon. Aderoboye Samuel Ademoye, described Takuro as a tested, loyal and grassroot politician who would bring his wealth of experience to bear if cleared.

However, the majority leader. Hon. Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi moved the motion for his confirmation and seconded by Hon. Samuel Edamisan.

Having been considered and given a nod by members of the House through a voice vote, Oleyelogun, congratulated the new appointee with a charge to maintain a robust relationship between his ministry and the house.

The Commissioner- designate, Mr. Amidu Takuro, later expressed appreciation to the Governor of Ondo State for reposing confidence in him, promising to contribute his quota to the overall development of the State.

Takuro, who hails from Odigbo constituency 2, has a Bachelor Degree in Public Administration.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman, House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

11th August,2022.