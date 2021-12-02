.

The Ondo State House of Assembly has ratified the appointment of fourteen new commissioners.

A letter of request for the confirmation of appointment of the fourteen Commissioners, signed by Secretary to the State Government, Princess Catherine Oladunni Odu had earlier been forwarded to the House.

The nominees later appeared before the Selection Committee of the House for screening.

While presenting the report of the Selection Committee at plenary on Thursday( 02/12/2021), the Deputy Speaker, Rt Honourable Aderoboye Samuel Ademoye observed that the fourteen nominees had been screened and found competent to serve as Commissioners in Ondo State.

Aderoboye requested that the nominees be called to step forward for confirmation of their appointments.

The nominees were thereafter called outside for ratification of their appointments through a voice vote by majority of Lawmakers at the plenary.

Speaking after confirmation of the nominees, the Speaker Rt Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David congratulated the newly confirmed Commissioners who he said were appointed on the basis of their track records.

The Speaker urged the new Commissioners to work with Mr Governor to enhance the delivery of democracy dividends to the people of Ondo State.

In their vote of thanks Pastor Femi Agagu who spoke on behalf of Commissioners from the Southern Senatorial District pledged to join hands with the Governor to impact positively on the lives of the people.

Mr Aribo Oyato who spoke on behalf of Commissioners from the Northern Senatorial District pledged to work with Mr Governor to add value to the instrumentality of governance in Ondo State.

In the same vein, Engineer Razak Obe who spoke for Commissioners from the Central Senatorial District, pledged not to disappoint the House, the governor and the entire people of Ondo State.

Mrs Omolola Fagbemi, a one time Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs who spoke for all the Commissioners, thanked members of the House for their good work and support for Mr Governor, a development she said has positively translated to noticeable development of Ondo State.

The newly confirmed nominees are: Rt. Honourable Fatai Olotu, Dr Julianah Osadahun, Mrs Bamidele Ademola Olateju, Otunba Adefarati Adegboyega, Otunba Dele Ologun and Mr Sunday Adekunle Akinwalere.

Others are: Engineer Razak Obe, Dr Banji Ajaka, Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan, Mrs Yetunde Adeyanju, Pastor Femi Agagu and Honourable Wale Akinlosotu.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole,

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

2nd December,2021.