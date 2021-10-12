The Ondo State year 2022 appropriation bill has been committed to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation.

A motion to that effect came up after the bill scaled second reading at plenary on Tuesday.

The state government had earlier transmitted a budget proposal of One Hundred and Ninety One Billion, Six Hundred and Thirty- Eight Thousand Naira, tagged Budget of Economic Re-Engineering to the House.

Speaking under motion, the Chairman House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Honourable Sunday Olajide noted that the budget proposal is capable of consolidating on previous achievements of government and re-engineering the economy of the state for the betterment of the people.

While going through the thrusts of the budget, Olajide maintained that it is practicable, and a major shift from the past.

He pledged that the Finance and Appropriation Committee would look critically into grey areas of the budget with a view to fashion out its positive impact on the people.

Other Lawmakers who spoke on the budget noted that it is capable of repositioning the economic base of the state and attracting investors to the state.

They observed that the budget proposal takes care of critical development projects capable of delivering democracy dividend to the people.

Speaking; the Rt. Honourable Speaker, Oleyelogun Bamidele David, appreciated Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN, for presenting the budget on time adding that the gesture would give the House ample opportunity to scrutinize the document for the benefit of the people.

Oleyelogun observed that the budget proposal has a vision and mission to touch the lives of the people positively.

While committing the bill to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation the Speaker urged members of the Committee to work with other standing Committees of the House while the Committee report should be submitted to the Committee of the whole House in two weeks.

Speaking further, the Speaker directed all MDAs to interface with relevant Committees of the House in the course of their budget defence.

He stated that , all MDAs should make sure that they work hand in hand with the House Committee in order to achieve their target aim and objective. He added that, any ministry that disallow them from carrying out oversight will not be allowed to defend their budget.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

12th October, 2021.