The Ondo State House of Assembly has given Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN accelerated approval to appoint Thirteen Special Advisers for his second term in office.

This followed a letter of request addressed to the Speaker, written by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale.

Members of the Ondo State House Assembly under the leadership of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. (Prophet) Oleyelogun Bamidele David at a parliamentary meeting on Tuesday unanimously approved the letter.

This was as result of the observation that the request was in line with the constitutional rights of the Governor.

In a relative development, Mr. Speaker added that it would accelerate the machinery of Government with a view to fastract prompt delivery of democracy dividends to the people.

Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN was sworn in for a Second Term in office on Wednesday the 24th of February 2021.