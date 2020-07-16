Ahead of the July 20 Governorship Primary Election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) , the Olubaka of Oka, Oba Yusuf Adebori Adeleye (OON), on Thursday organised a prayer session for Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, for a successful outing in Monday’s primary election.

Prayers were rendered by the Chief Imam of Oka and a retired Archbishop from the town.

The monarch described the second term aspiration of the Governor as a project for the entire people of Ondo North Senarorial District, adding that no stone will be left unturned for the victory of the Governor.

Olubaka, who stressed that though the signs of victory are already visible, noted that the people must stand firm to enable the Governor continue his work for another four years in office .

The first class monarch said: ”Aketi’s second term is our own project in the northern senatorial district. We are only praying for you. The rest, we will be working. The retired archbishop will pray for you. The chief imam will pray for you. We have started seeing the signs. We will stand firm and we will be successful in this second term race.

“I want our people to keep loving the Governor because of the great works he’s doing. I have told my people, a government cannot do all at once, i am sure he will do more in his second term.”