In continuation of his “meet the delegates” tour, Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Thursday visited the four local government areas in Akokoland in Ondo North Senatorial District of the state.

The Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Donald Tayo Alasoadura, member of the House of Representatives, representing Owo/Ose Federal constituency, Hon. Timilehin Adelegbe, immediate past President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Dr. Dayo Faduyile, human right lawyer, Dr. Tunji Abayomi, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye and Rear Admiral Sanmi Alade rtd., alongside other notable leaders of the party joined the Governor’s train to canvass party delegates for the July 20 Governorship primary election of the APC.

Governor Akeredolu saluted the people of Akoko North-West Local Government Area for their dedication and commitment to his re-election bid, adding that he is assured of victory in the area.

In Akoko North-East, scores of party leaders in the local government trooped out to join the Governor to canvass the delegates. The party leaders include; former deputy governor, Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo; former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Friday Olemija and Hon. Elegbeleye and others.

Addressing the delegates, Governor Akeredolu said his administration began works on legacy projects in Ikare within the first year of the government.

He pointed to the various developmental projects done by his administration in Ikare, including the construction of many blocks of classrooms for the public primary schools and the dualization of Ikare township road and Oke-Alabojuto.

He said:“When I came here to campaign in 2016, I said I went to Igbokoda and I saw dual carriage way, I got to Ondo town and Akure and saw dual carriage roads. I got to Ikare, which is regarded as the capital of Akoko land, there was no dual carriage way. But today, we are constructing a dual carriage way in Ikare-Akoko. The first dualized road in Akoko.”

While addressing the party delegates in Akoko South-West and Akoko South- East, Governor Akeredolu stressed the need for the Northern Senatorial district to complete its own eight years in office. The Governor noted that the gains of continuity to the people of the state and party members are enormous, urging the people to vote massively for him on Monday.