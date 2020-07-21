Barely 24 Hours after his victory at the 2020 Governorship Primary Election of the All Progressives Congress, Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Tuesday paid an unscheduled visit to the residence of Ambassador Sola Iji, Chief Olusola Oke and also met with Hon. D. I Kekemeke at his office.

The Governor was accompanied by the Chairman of the APC , Engr. Ade Adetimehin, Secretary to the state Government (SSG) Hon. Temitayo Oluwatuyi and Chief of staff, Chief Gbenga Ale.

Governor Akeredolu had declared in his acceptance speech that he will soon commence the process of reconciliation to heal all perceived wounds.

The Governor said there was a need for him to engage and talk to the aspirants so that they can all work together for the success of the APC in the October 10 governorship election.

Arakunrin Akeredolu noted that Ambassador Iji was the first person among the other aspirants to call and congratulate him on the outcome of the primary election.

Arakunrin Akeredolu said:” I must put it to notice that my brother here was the first person to call me and congratulate me. He didn’t even know that I was coming. As you know he was once our chairman, he’s a party person to the core.”

After a closed door meeting with Hon. Kekemeke, Governor Akeredolu said they had discussions about the party and not individual, stressing that Ondo State must remain an APC state.

He said:”As you know D. I and I are colleagues. We are not only colleagues but brothers. We have spoken frankly, he was Frank. We have started talking, we are talking about our party not about individual. We have had very robust and frank discussions on how to move our party forward and work together. Ondo state must remain APC state. “

Ambassador Iji said the people should expect consistency from him, adding that during his campaigns he had made it known that he has nothing against the governor.

“Expect consistency from us. When I was campaigning I said I had nothing against his Excellency. I have contested with him and I see his victory as victory for our party. Whoever the PDP picks, we will beat them silly. ” Iji said.

Kekemeke said he was surprised to see the leader of the party and Governor of the state, describing the visit as a pleasant surprise.

“Like the Governor said, we have spoken very frankly and I’m happy that he tolerated my frankness. I have said I will work with him. I shall not be going to any party or court. I will work hard to see that Ondo remains an APC state. “