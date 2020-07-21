Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has emerged the winner of the Governorship primary of APC held in the state on Monday, 20th July at the International Event Center, Dome Alagbaka, Akure.

The party’s primary which held under a peaceful ambience was coordinated by the Chair of the electoral committee, Governor Yahya by Bello of Kogi State.

Governor Akeredolu’s total vote cast by the Delegates stood at 2458, followed by Chief Oke Olusola, who came distant second with 262 votes and Chief Drumene Isaacs Kekemeke who had 19 votes and Adojutelegan who had one lone vote. It will be recalled that Eng. Ife Oyedele, Dr. Segun Abraham and Jimi Odimayo stepped down at the last minutes before election.

