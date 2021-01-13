Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, has commended the judiciary for supporting the development of democratic efforts in Nigeria.

Reacting to the decision of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which dismissed a case challenging the governorship primary of the party in July, 2020, the party chieftain said it behoves all hands must be on deck to sustain democracy.

The dismissal of the case filled by Mrs. Jumoke Ajasin-Anifowose, is premised on the ground that the case is statue-bar.

The party’s primary produced Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN as the flag bearer for the October 10 gubernatorial election.

Adetimehin Congratulated the Governor, Arakunrin Akeredolu, leaders and members of the party on the deserved victory. He further encouraged them to remain focused in the interest of the State.

He reminded any aggrieved member of the need to always explore all internal mechanisms for resolution of issues before resorting to legal option.

The Chairman cautions that the State APC would henceforth not condone members who exhibit flagrant disregard for the above admonition.

He warned, “The party is very serious about the issue of discipline and would therefore not take lightly any act of indiscipline, and disregard for party rules and interest.”

However, Adetimehin appealed to those “instituting litigations against the party and its candidate to back down in the interest of the state and her people.”

He called for support for the APC-led government in Ondo State, assuring that the government was deeply committed to the development of the people and the State.

Alex Kalejaye

SPS, Ondo APC