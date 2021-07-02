•As Gov Akeredolu Makes Case For Youths, Women

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State have opted for a consensus method of choosing officials of the party at the July 24 ward congress.

The leaders said the method will further cement the unity in the party and make it more formidable than ever before.

The State Governor and leader of the party in the state, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, who spoke during a Stakeholder’s Meeting on Friday, said a significant percentage of youths and women must be considered in the distribution of party positions.

Party leaders who attended the meeting included Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Tayo Alasoadura; members of the House of Representatives, Hon. Timehin Adelegbe and Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye; and speaker of the State House of Assembly who was represented by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Samuel Aderoboye.

Others were Former Deputy Governor, Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo; Ambassador Sola Iji, Chief Olusola Oke, Isaac Kekemeke, Prince Olu Adegboro, Dr. Paul Akintelure, Chief Bode Sunmonu, Rear Admiral Samuel Ilesanmi Alade (Rtd ), Mrs Tanimola among several other leaders.

The acting chairman of the party, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, informed the meeting that Senator Ajayi Borrofice, Chief Pius Akinyelure, Jimi Odimayo and other leaders of the party who could not attend the meeting sent their apologies.

Kekemeke, Oke, Tanimola and other leaders, who spoke one after the other, canvassed the need to have a fair consensus across the local government areas of the state.

Engr. Adetimehin said the party under the leadership of Governor Akeredolu has recorded great feats, adding that the party was the first to score higher than 50 percent in any governorship election in the state.

He charged leaders and members of the party to mobilize their people for the ongoing continuous voters registration exercise.

Governor Akeredolu in his remark noted that the party must remain united and formidable, saying members and leaders must work together and avoid polarization.

“There is need for us to build a United political party. A political party should be United in everything. When the dust of an election settles, a political party becomes one, because we are all one.

“The party must be united. Let’s come together and work together for the state. Let us work together as a party. What is important to me is that when I finish my tenure, I will wish and pray that I build a formidable, united and strong APC. There is need for us to be united so we can have a very strong vehicle,” the Governor said.

