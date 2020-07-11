Contrary to the wrong insinuation being created by Mr. Henry Olatunja and his cohorts, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State remains undivided.

The only State Executive Committee, under the chairmanship of Engr. Ade Adetimehin, was inaugurated in June, 2018, and has since been adjudged to be properly constituted by a competent court of law.

This exco that legally inhabits and operates from the only State secretariat at Oyemekun Road, in Akure, has worked assiduously for the wellbeing of the chapter, and enjoys tremendous support from the party faithful across the state.

It is therefore curious that Mr. Olatunja, who was not part of the process during the state Congress, over two years ago, would appear from nowhere and announce himself as a factional chairman.

We perceive his action as an extension of the gross indiscipline the Engr. Adetimehin- led exco has strived relentlessly to stamp out of the party in the last two years.

Olatunja and his cotravellers have clearly demonstrated that they are solely out to cause confusion within the fold and lower the image of the chapter before stakeholders outside the state.

While embarking on a deep investigation to unravel the true identities of those behind this exercise in futility, Ondo State APC wishes to warn Olatunja to desist forthwith from parading himself as a factional chairman of the state chapter, or face prosecution for impersonation.

Alex Kalejaye,

State Publicity Secretary, APC

10th July, 2020