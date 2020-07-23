The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State is shocked by the demise of one of its Senatorial Women Leaders, Mrs. Adenike Ajibulu. Her untimely exit is afflictive.

The astute politician with unusual ability for mobilisation died on Wednesday, after a protracted illness, leaving behind a grieving husband and six children.

As the Women Leader in the Northern Senatorial zone, the late Mrs. Ajibulu gave her all to effective mobilisation, and coordination of the women in the zone. She served the people and party with all sincerity and strength of character.

The State Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, laments the passage, saying it occurred when her political capability is being celebrated.

“Mrs. Ajibulu was a party woman to the core. It is not easy to quantify her contributions to the development of the state chapter. It would be difficult to find adequate replacement for her position”, Adetimehin mourns.

The party condoles with her husband, Dr. Ajibulu, the immediate family, people of Akoko North West and every member of APC in the North Senatorial zone. We pray God to comfort them, and grant her soul eternal rest.

Signed

Alex Kalejaye

State Publicity Secretary

Ondo APC