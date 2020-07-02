The piercing news of the passage of the Hon. Commissioner for Health in Ondo State, Dr. Wahab Oluropo Adegbenro, came to us as traumatic, and deflating.

Dr. Adegbenro has been at the forefront of government efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Ondo State. His demise collides violently with this patriotic assignment.

He was a party man to the core, readily accessible, humble and dependable. His commitment to the general wellbeing of people within and outside his circle was unparalleled.

Dr. Adegbenro, a two- time Commissioner in Ondo State led a rancour-free lifestyle.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, and Ifedore Local Government area in particular, would find it difficult to replace this committed and pragmatic leader.

Although, the party is deeply traumatised by this huge loss, we pray God to console his immediate family, the people of Ifedore, Muslim community, and the Government of Ondo State. We also pray that his soul will find peace with his creator.

Alex Kalejaye,

Ondo APC Publicity Secretary

2nd July, 2020