Ondo APC kickstarts primaries for council poll

The much awaited primaries for local government election in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State commences today, with the councillorship aspirants slugging it out.

The electoral committees for various local government areas left the State Secretariat early hours of today with all the logistics needed for the exercise.

The State Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, appeals to the aspirants and key players to conduct themselves properly to ensure a successful exercise.

Adetimehin says, “Our concern is to promote internal democracy and ensure that candidates emerge on account of popularity. We are committed to a credible and transparent exercise.”

Alex Kalejaye

State Publicity Secretary

5th February, 2020