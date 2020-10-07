The Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation invites the general public to the Grand Finale of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship election rally in Ondo State.

The rally is scheduled as follow:

Date – Wednesday, 7th October, 2020.

Venue – Ondo State Sports Complex, Akure.

Time – 10:00am.

Leaders and chieftains of the APC, like the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, the Chairman of the APC National Campaign Council, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu , APC Governors and other national leaders are expected at the grand finale rally.

Other APC National Leaders, APC National Assembly members, and other stakeholders of the party will storm the Grand finale Rally in support of our Governorship Candidate, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, and his running mate, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The campaign organisation is hereby calling on APC supporters and all lovers of democracy and good governance, to come out enmass and demonstrate the overwhelming support that they have given to the APC candidate, throughout the Local Government rallies across the state.

While urging APC members to troop-out to show the formidable strength and popularity of the APC in the Sunshine State, we implore all to be of good behaviour and maintain decorum.

Signed:

Olabode Richard Olatunde

Spokesperson, Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation