The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State views the decision of the Hon. Idowu Otetubi led-executive of the Unity Forum to dissolve into the parent-body, the state chapter of the party, as significant, and its a prerequisite for genuine reconciliation in the state chapter.

Ondo APC is also elated over the voluntary and unconditional withdrawal of a case at the Federal High Court, Akure, instituted by the group, challenging the composition of the Engr. Ade Adetimehin led State Executive.

The party state chairman, Engr. Adetimehin, applauds the former chairman of the Unity Forum and members of his executive for placing the fortune of the party ahead of personal ego and interest.

He says the collapse of the Unity Forum structure into the party structure would further enhance the cohesion and chances of the party in any election in the state.

The Chairman says the collapse of the structure into the party translates into additional value, and would make the governorship task ahead much easier.

He describes Otetubi as a highly experienced politician as well as a dogged political warrior, whose love for the development of Ondo State is exemplary.

The party chieftain assures of comprehensive integration into the main fold for Hon. Otetubi and his team adding, “There will be no discrimination of any type against returnees because we are one”.

He opines: “It is in the best interest of our party for all of us to work together at a critical period like this and work for the victory of APC at the governorship election”.

Signed

Alex Kalejaye,

State Publicity, APC,

25th May 2020