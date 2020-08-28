The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) applauds the decison of the State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN to slash tuition fees in the state. The directive is noble in content, and imposing in character.

The party notes that this practical demonstration of fatherly feeling, and deep understanding by Mr. Governor, is selfless and commendable in every sense.

The party further notes that it takes a heart of meekness and uncommon passion about citizens’ welfare to further reduce fees, which is about the least in the country, while emphasising the impressive quality attention to the education sector.

The willingness of the Governor to order reductions is largely informed by the clamour from parents, and a deep appreciation of the economic hardship foisted on the global community by the Coronavirus pandemic. This has further reinforced the popular perception that Mr. Governor is commendably a listening leader.

It is pertinent to remind armchair critics that the compassion-induced directive has nothing whatsoever to do with election. The crux of the APC-led government is quality standard of living for the people.

The party implores students to reciprocate the gesture by concentrating on their studies and avoid untoward behaviours and activities. The APC will continue to support and promote actions and efforts geared toward quality education and better living conditions for the people of Ondo State.

Alex Kalejaye

APC State Publicity Secretary

28th August, 2020