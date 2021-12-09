Men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun Corps have recovered a Gray Toyota Camry vehicle belonging to one Mrs Shade Arobieke of No 6 Ilula quarter, off SUBEB road, from the hands of four Man- robbery gang in Akure.

SUNSHINETRUTH gathered that the 46-year-old Arobieke was coming from a friend’s house at about 9:30 pm in Akure when the incident occurred.

At the entrance of her gate, the four armed robbers accosted and snatched her car from her at No 4 Ilula quarter of SUBEB-Oda road Akure.

It was reliably gathered that after the four men snatched the car from the woman and went through Shoprite road and was nabbed at Sijuade axis by Ala quarters, where they left the red Volkswagen Jetta with a taxi sign atop the vehicle and fled.

Items found inside the vehicle was a Samsung Galaxy S7, telephone register of one Mr Babalola Adewole.

Two bullets, two different national identification cards of different people.

Confirming the recovery, the State Commander of Amotekun, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye said the vehicle had been recovered and handed over to the owner.

“We want to warn commuters to be careful about the kind of taxes that are been used by fraudsters within the town, especially those that were not painted in taxi colour, but boarded by some unsuspecting members of the public.

“For the Christmas period, I want to appeal to the general public that taxes not painted should not be used on our road for safety reasons.

“Expectedly in the evenings, they should not be on the road. We are making frantic efforts to ensure that they are off our roads and it will be achieved.

“We want every member of the public to be aware of their antics because they use this particular vehicles for robbery operations and we were able to apprehend them”, he said.

