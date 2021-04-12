PRESS STATEMENT

OSOPADEC: Acting Governor Directs Most Senior Career Officer To Take Charge of the affairs of the Board and running of OSOPADEC with effect from Monday 12th April 2021 as erstwhile Board’s Tenure Ends.

The tenure of the members of the Board of the Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC) led by the Chairman, Mr Gbenga Edema has ended.

Consequently, the Acting Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa has directed that the most senior career officer takes charge of the Commission’s affairs pending the reconstitution of a new Board.

Erstwhile members of the Commission’s Board are hereby directed to hand over all government property in their possession to the Secretary of the commission who is the most senior career officer.

While wishing them well in their future endeavours, the acting Governor thanked them for their services and contributions to the development of the oil producing areas and the State at large.

Signed:

Kenneth Odunsola-Stevenson

Press Secretary to the Acting Governor of Ondo State

April 12, 2021.