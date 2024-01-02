ONDO 2024: SEN. JIMOH IBRAHIM ON WINNING WAY TO CLING APC GUBER TICKET

By Yemi Akintomide

The 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (June 2023 to May 2027) is coming as a milestone in the history of Democratic Governance and Legislation in Nigeria since independence in 1960.

The quality of men and women that are currently occupying the distingushed 109 seats of the Red Chambers are very high, judging by the numbers of former governors, former ministers, technocrats, returning senators and academicians that made up the Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio led 10th Nigeria Senate.

The 10th Senate had produced distingushed members that worth their names, who are leading lights in politics, business world, academics, professional bodies and new order of developmental strategies.

So, for any District or Federal Constituency to excel and get most of it desires from the Federal Government; it must elect a formidable, well educated, well granted and widely connected candidate as Senator or member of House of Representatives who can compete well and boldly canvass and lobby other Senators.

For Ondo South Senatorial District of Ondo State, and with the backlogs of infrastructure deficiencies and protracted power outage in four local government areas of the district; the need to elect a bold, vocal and well connected Senator is very germane as the only option and solution to the perennial socio-economic problems. Senator Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR is a perfect march.

Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR was elected with wide voting margins, winning in all the six local government areas of Odigbo, Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo, Irele, Okitipupa, Ese-Odo and Ilaje, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC. And since he took Oath of office alongside 108 other members of the 10th Senate, Senator Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR is unarguably, the most active and vibrant Senator at the moment.

In demonstration of his capacity to bring fresh and scientific innovations and paradigm shift to people’s representation at the Red Chamber of the National Assembly, the well lettered technocrat and business mogul had hit the ground running with unprecedented landmark achievements in his six months as a Senator. One of his major remarkable project is tailored towards well educated youths from the Southern Senatorial District of Ondo State, as his bills for the establishment of a Federal College of Education, Igbekebo, Federal Polytechnics, Igbokoda and Federal College of Agriculture, Araromi-Obu; all within the Ondo South Senatorial District of Ondo State. His own personal effort to make Igbotako a University community is at an advanced stage with University of Fortune, Igbotako almost ready to takeoff, with deep leadership training programme with the main purpose of roadmapping and upgrading prospective students knowledge base towards effective leadership, enhancement and globalisation of educational qualifications with world best rated Universities and citadel of learning, such as University of London, Oxford University and University of Cambridge, all in United Kingdom, UK.

Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR who recently bagged a PhD in Business from University of Cambridge, with Master degrees from both Oxford and Harvard Universities, noted that his recent education attainment globally has catapulted him to the world elites class and a player in global stages of education and business exposure; a development that has already pushed his involvement in politics to the second position.

But for his undying love for the youths and his locality, as a ‘Local Boy’ from Igbotako in Okitipupa local government area of Ondo State, he decided to go to the Senate in 2023 to use the instrument of Government at the Central to bring succour to the people by helping to find solutions to some fundamental problems and challenges.

For instance, Ondo South Senatorial District has been disconnected from the National Electricity Grid for almost two decades without any concrete solution in sight; Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR believed that only a declaration of State of Emergency on Power in the South by the Senate can bring a permanent solution to the power outage, and not the fire bridge approach of the past as promised by politicians and the likes.

He swiftly took to the aide of the contractor handling the Erinje step-down power transmission project by facilitating N200 millions payment from the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, the project financier.

Dr. Jimoh, a billionaire business mogul whose published Ph.D thesis in University of Cambridge was on Abandoned Megaprojects (Nigeria as case study) noted that about 11, 886 megaprojects with over one trillion dollar contracts sum, spread across Nigeria have been abandoned and many all of the projects without a completion date at sight. Such as; Ajaokuta Steels Rolling, Sure-P, Second Niger Bridge and Lagos- Ibadan Expreeway.

He said the reason why only an emergency proclamation on Power outage in the four local government areas of Ondo South can solve the elrctricity problem, was that the power challenge has become a megaproject that even the Federal Government cannot solve without been declared a state of emergency through a Legislative Bill that will require intervention funding and not fund from the annual budget.

According to him, only the Federal Government can march such huge fund require for a megaproject like fixing the Ondo South electricity problem through Parliamentary Act of declaration of a State of Emergency.

The Senator, an unrelenting and strong advocate of quality education, advised youths to make maximum use of the internet to access world-class Universities and redo their first degrees to globalise their certificates in order to play effectively in global job markets to enable them get life changing, well paid employments with reputable international organisations, including United Nations (UN) and its international agencies across the world.

Dr. Jimoh warned that the local degrees gotten from Nigerian Universities are not enough for them to play in the very competitive intellectual and educational advanced global job market with ample opportunity to rapidly expand and enhance applicant’s life and transform the total well-being of his or her immediate family members to global citizens.

To be at the top of their games, such as education, marriage, business and finance, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR who is the sole Visitor of the world class University of Fortune, Igbotako campaigns for intensive knowledge impacting leadership among the youths and to always thrive to be the ‘Red Fish’ in the ocean of life, which could be achieved by engaging in strategic realignment of life challenges to reach to the very top.

As a leading player in the legislative business of the 10th Senate, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR is currently members, vice chairman and chairman of fourteen standing Committees of the Godswill Akpabio led Nigeria Senate.

He was appointed as Chairman of Senate Committee on Interpaliamentary Worldwide, where he already visited the ECOWAS Parliament House, Abuja on familiarisation tour. He met with the Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament, Rt. Hon. Dr. Sidie Mohamed Tunis and other top officers of the House. He is also an active member of the Approbation Committee that is currently working on the 2024 Budget of Renewed Hope presented to the National Assembly by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Not minding the

huge workload of the Senate, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim is also engaging seriously in Ondo State politics as a lesding leader whose interests are on fixing the State and getting resolution to the crisis that engulfed the state since the ill-health of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Even as another governorship race begins, the workaholic Senator has seen the need to extend his political tentacles and leadership prowess across the 18 council areas of the State, in order to consolidate on the achievements of Mr. Talk and Do in the Sunshine State. (May his soul rest in perfect peace).

Dr.Jimoh Ibrahim CFR, is already leading the pack of qualified and most prominent aspirants of the All Progressive Congress, APC in the State.

The Senator had started his Gubernatorial consultation tour from Ondo Central Senatorial District made up of Akure South, Akure North, Ifedore, Idanre, Ondo West and Ondo East, on 18th of December, 2023.

From Ondo Central, Senator Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR has already enjoyed the endorsement of former Senator Omotayo Donald Alasoadura, who is also a former Minister of Niger Delta and former Ondo State Commissioner of Finance; Dr. Olumiyiwa Adu, Cubana; and Hon. Mayokun Lawson Alade, the immediate past member of House of Representatives for Akure North and Akure South Federal Constituency, and others notable leaders.

There have been reactions across the State that other APC aspirants from the state will still step down for Dr. Jimoh as they will not like to embark on a mission already won by the chosen and most qualified one.

The reason for this radical support is predicated to be borne out from the quality and impactful representation of Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, Ph.D (Contab), OFR, CFR in the 10th Assembly to people of Ondo South and the willingness of people of Ondo State to elect a governor who can think outside the box and make the State a pride in the comity of states in Nigeria.

There is no doubt that, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR is the only aspirant in APC that possess the intellectual capacity, mental magnitude, business acumen, national and international connections and academic qualifications to prosper Ondo State to economic prosperity and rapid growth and development of our dreams.

The youths have been spreading the news about the leadership qualities, strategy and innovation skills of Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR to their peers and the generality of Ondo State citizens as the state prepare for another governorship election in November 2024.

As his success story in both local and international business, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR has an edge over and above his opponents at the poll as a bold and well read Law Graduate from the foremost Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife. Masters degree from both Universities of Oxford and Harvard and doctorate degree in Business from University of Cambridge, with many executive programmes completed from Oxford University.

He is also a successful business mogul and billionaire consistently for over two decades in private businesses with substantial interest in Aviation, hospitality, Oil and Gas, Estate Management for over three decades without blemishes and criminal records.

JI, as he is fondly called is one of the very few Nigerian successful internationally acclaimed and recognised businessmen who has never been invited by any anti graft agencies in Nigeria or abroad for financial crimes or misdeeds.

He has been a philanthropist, community developer and kind giver since 90s when he gave scholarship to many medical students then, but are successful medical pratictional today.

He singlehandedly use his private resources to build a world-class citadel of learning, comprises of a secondary school and full fledge of University of Fortune UFI, Igbotako.

He delibrately sited the University in Igbotako, his hometown to attract massive development to the locals, instead of highbrow cities where he can quickly recrop his investments.

Ipinle ONDO nlo ibi ASEYORI ni Odun 2024!

~Akintomide is a Legislative Aide to Senator Jimoh ibrahim – CFR” Ondo South Senatorial District, Ondo State. @highlight @followers