Ondo 2024: Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim Meets APC Working Committee in Akure

In preparation for All Progressives Congress (APC) party’s governorship primary, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim on Monday met with the Working Committee of the party to brief them about his ambition.

Meeting the party leadership at the party’s secretariat in Akure, Ondo State capital, Senator Ibrahim briefed the SEC led by the state chairman, Ade Adetimehin, on how he has moved round the 18 local government areas of the state meeting party leadership.

He assured that he would place premium on the party members’ welfare if he’s given the party’s ticket and emerged victorious in the governorship election.

Senator Ibrahim declared his ambition to contest for the party’s governorship ticket and win the election in November 16, 2024.

He said: “I came here today to meet you and brief you on my ambition to run for governor of our state.

“As our leaders, I want to inform you that I am contesting for the governorship ticket of our party. I want to be party’s standard bearer.

“I don’t need to bore you with my political antecedents, I want to assure you that we are going to win the governorship election with concerted efforts.

“Although, I have started working by speaking with our party members at the local government level. I have also started visiting our party members at the ward level.

“All this is titling towards empowering our party members across the state. When I get to the office as the governor, I will prioritise the welfare of our members.”

In his response, the party chairman, Ade Adetimehin appreciated Senator Ibrahim for throwing his hat into the ring.

He said the party would organise a free and fair primary, promising that all aspirants would be given a level playing field.

“I want to assure you that the party’s leadership would remain fair to everyone.

“We are preparing for the governorship election and can assure that we are going win the election.

“Once our standard bearer emerges, we are all going to work together to ensure we win remain in office for another term.

“The people of Ondo State really love our party and we will not disappoint them.”