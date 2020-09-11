…. Akoko North West PDP House of Assembly candidate joins APC

….Akeredolu is governing Ondo as a statesman- Akala of Ikaram

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, has urged the people of the state to reject the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) for the sake of peace, stability and economic progress of the state.

Governor Akeredolu, who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 10, gubernatorial poll in the state, described the Ondo as a progressive state.

He spoke during the APC local government rally at Oke-Agbe, headquarters of Akoko North West local government.

The APC flagbearer was accompanied by his running mate, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa and other leaders of the party.

The event also witnessed the official defection of the PDP Akoko North-West constituency II State House of Assembly Candidate, Mr Muhammed Bankole and his supporters into APC.

The Governor said that the PDP failed to pilot the affairs of the state well when it was in power.

Governor Akeredolu stressed that the people must ensure that the APC government is re-elected in order to consolidate on the numerous achievements of his administration in the last three and a half years.

Aside the sustainability of the economic progress in the state, Governor Akeredolu said Ondo State cannot afford to be an orphan in the south-west, noting that Oyo State people, who voted PDP during the 2019 governorship election know what has befallen them.

“I must appreciate you all for voting me in the year 2016. Another election is around the corner, we should not make any mistake to vote PDP. With the level we are now in the state, we must not gamble with the future of the state.

“Ondo State is a progressive state. Those who are in Oyo know what they are facing presently. Ondo State is already on the right path and we won’t allow PDP or ZLP that has no bearing to drag us back.

“Let us go back to our units and wards and begin to preach the gospel on why APC government must be re-elected. APC is the party in government in Abuja, is the party in government in Ogun, Ekiti, Lagos and Osun.

The new decampee, Hon. Bankole said he was delighted to join APC because of the impressive performance of Akeredolu’s government in the state.

Bankole boasted that his defection from the PDP into APC has finally brought an end to his former party in his constituency.

Earlier, the Chairman of Council of Obas in Akoko North West local government, Ondo State, the Akala of Ikaram, Oba(Retired Comdr) Andrew Momodu said Governor Akeredolu is sincerely maximizing the state potential for industrialization and infrastructural development.

He noted that Akeredolu is governing the state as a statesman, stressing that despite the paucity of fund the governor has judiciously managed the resources of the state.

📸 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki