You have seen the Ondo-Liyin industrial hub in Ore, Ondo State. The age-long dream of prospecting the large deposit of bitumen in the southern senatorial district of the state has begun. Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, is vigorously and relentlessly pursuing the Port Ondo dream.

Already, the Outline Bussiness Case which comprehensively states the Project Implementation Plan for the proposed Port of Ondo is ready. The state is only awaiting the Port declaration which will surely come soon.

Governor Akeredolu is placing Ondo State on the pedestal of accelerated development. These moves are enduring legacies that will engender economic prosperity and create a better life for future generation in the sunshine state.

All we need to do is to join hands and support the re-election of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN. We must allow him to build a solid foundation for our state to a height that no one would be able to reverse the spate of our collective democratic gains. We must allow Governor Akeredolu to complete his eight years in office.

We must make an informed decision that will give us pride in the future. This is not about political parties or interest. This is about the future of Ondo state and the people. We must sustain this tempo of development. Remember, we have a leader and Governor who doesn’t lie. He’s a Talk and Do!

My name is Olabode Richard Olatunde and I support Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa for a better Ondo State.

VoteContinuity

VoteAPC

IbiGiga

GreaterHeight