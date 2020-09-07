Not a few groups, including various associations of non-indigenes resident in Ondo State have explained why they preferred the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led, SAN, as their choice among the contestants seeking the people’s votes in the October 10 governorship election in the state.

Members of the groups, who have not hidden their preference for Arakunrin Akeredolu, have openly come out in their thousands to demonstrate their support for the re-election of the governor in the forthcoming poll.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is seeking the votes of the residents of Ondo State in the next month’s election to enable him to consolidate on the success recorded in his first term.

Available records have shown that Arakunrin Akeredolu has not failed in fulfilling his pre-election promises to the people of Ondo State.

The governor, since he assumed office in 2017, has appropriately applied the public resources, as seen in the development of the critical sectors of the state’s economy. Observers have not stopped praising the governor for investing massively in the state’s infrastructure to enhance the economic development of the Sunshine State. The intervention in the health sector is also yielding the expected results in terms of supplying all the medical facilities across the state with modern and relevant equipment.

Education is not left behind. Over 800 primary schools in the three senatorial districts of the state have been rehabilitated and fenced to guarantee security of pupils. This is besides the numerous new blocks of classrooms built to enhance friendly learning environment. The secondary schools, too, got their fair share of the governor’s attention. The secondary education sector benefitted immensely from the governor’s determination to lift the standard of education. The outstanding performance of the public secondary school pupils in both local and international competitions have proven that Arakunrin Akeredolu is steadily preparing the young children, popularly referred to as future leaders, for exemplary leadership role in no distant future. The recent distribution of N90 million science and mathematics equipment to facilitate robust teaching of science subjects in the public schools speaks volume of governor’s commitment to the development of secondary education sector in the state.

To achieve the dream of making Ondo State an industrial hub, where more rapid developments and job creation will be the top priorities, Akeredolu did not waste time to concieve and mobilise not a few down-to-earth and realistic interventionist initiatives with the intention of moving all tertiary institutions in Ondo State to a greater height to further encourage learning and reearches.

So, the mobilisation of equipment to build durable roads within the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology in Okitipupa boosted the morale of the university’s workers and students. This singular decision also ended the perennial frustration caused by the non-accessibility of the university’s campus by students, workers and visitors alike.

Just recently, the government of Arakunrin Akeredolu inaugurated some legacy projects at the Agagu University. Some of the projects include the iniversity’s library, auditorium and the administrative building, all of which were initiated by the late Governor Olusegun Agagu, but abandoned for eight years by the immediate past administration.

Following the governor’s efforts to make the university one of the best globally, available information revealed that members of the institution’s community, including students and workers have continued to appreciate Arakunrin Akeredolu for giving them friendly environment to operate.

Stakeholders equally commended Governor Akeredolu for not relenting in releasing the monthly subventions to other tertiary institutions in the state. Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko; University of Medical Sciences, Ondo; and Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, have benefited from the over N500 million capital grant released to them by the governor.

The agricultural policy of Governor Akeredolu has succeeded in creating jobs for thousands of youths. His Community Development efforts are daily increasing the presence of good governance in all the towns and villages across the state. The Water Project otherwise known as “Kamomi Aketi” has assured residents of access to regular supply of potable water.

Market women were not forgotten. Their interests were adequately taken care off. Governor Akeredolu, despite the fact that he assumed power at the period the financial health of the state was absymally poor, still provided the market women with loans to keep their businesses going.

It has yet to be disputed that Akeredolu’s government recorded excellent performance in the area of workers’ welfare. When the governor came to power, he inherited dehumanised and traumatised workers who were owed seven months’ salaries. Not long after the governor settled down, he made the promotion of the workers’ welfare a priority. As we speak, Arakunrin Akeredolu has paid six of the seven months’ salaries his government inherited. He has also promoted all the deserving workers thus restoring the lost glory and dignity of the state work force.

All these loudable achievements and many others attracted the non-indigenes and other groups to the re-election bid of Arakunrin Akeredolu. In their hundreds, the no-indigenes and other associations have assured the governor of their support. They openly told candidates of other political parties not to waste their time and resources contesting against Akeredolu who they considered more committed and experienced among the contestants for the governorship office.

Edo State residents in Ondo State, led by their leader, High Chief Ige Ogundaye, demonstrated their support and loyalty to Akeredolu. During their recent visit to the governor, they commended the governor for promoting peace among all residents of Ondo State, irrespective of their religious beliefs. They were grateful to the governor for not discriminating against them in all areas.

High Chief Ogundaye said: “This is the first time Edo State indigenes would be given recognition in Ondo State. The immediate past administration did not bother to care if we exist. Several letters written to the immediate past administration to pay courtesy call were not considered.

“Governor Akeredolu has done well in almost four years in the areas of road construction and renovation of public primary schools. He has also done well in the area of health and provision of potable water in southern senatorial district of Ondo State.

“Mr. Governor Sir., Edo indigenes voted for you in the 2016 governorship election and we are also ready to repeat same this time.

“Mr. Governor Sir, you don’t change a performing team. The only thing you do to a performing team is to encourage it to continue.

“Mr. Governor Sir, my people love you. With their numerical strength, they will support and vote for you on October 10, 2020.”

According to the Hausa Community in Shasha in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, generations unborn will remember Arakunrin Akeredolu for his passion for the development of the Sunshine State. They observed that Akeredolu has demonstrated that he is the governor of everyone. Sheriki of Hausa in Shasha, Shehu Ibrahim Dangari, told Akeredolu that he was the first governor to visit the community since its creation over 13 years ago. He therefore assured the governor of massive votes in the October 10 poll.

Governor Akeredolu was in Shasha to inspect the ongoing construction of a bridge connecting the clinic and main residential area of the community to the market.

Dangari praised the governor for completing a project that was abandoned for eight years in the community and also initiated his own.

He said: “The Shasha people and the Hausa Community believe that loyalty is a religion. We shall show our appreciation by voting for you enmass in Shasha Community.

“This work you are doing, generations after us will continue to appreciate and pray for you.”

The victory of Akeredolu in the APC governorship primary held in July excited members of the Ondo State chapter of the Ekiti Parapo In Diaspora. This is because the victory will afford the governor to work harder for the residents of Ondo State. As a result, members of the group have started mobilising support for Akeredolu’s re-election.

The group, led by Rt. Hon Adekola Adefemi, commended Akeredolu for making the development of infrastructure in Ondo State a priority. According to him, the group’s members have been part of the beneficiaries of the infrastructure in many ways.

Adefemi said: “The group is well known across the 18 local government areas of Ondo State.

We are ready to work and walk in terms of man power and financial resources to support the governor’s re-election.

“We have coordinators in the 18 local government areas. We have made audio and video jingles. We have also produced bill boards, mobilised ourselves and produced hand bills to showcase the achievements of the governor.”

At their separate courtesy visits to the governor recently, executive members of the National Traders and Market Leaders Councils of Nigeria; Union of Tipper and Quarry Employers of Nigeria, Ondo State Council and Idoma Community Welfare Association in Ondo State also declared their unalloyed support for Governor Akeredolu’s re-election bid. They specifically hinged their decision to support the governor’s re-election on the unprecedented success recorded in the areas of road construction, education, agriculture, improved welfare of workers, and conducive environment for business activities, among others.

The groups variously expressed the belief that, if re-elected, Governor Akeredolu would bring more dividends of good governance to the people of the state.

Leaders of National Traders and Market Leaders Councils of Nigeria, Chief Princess Aroloye Adenike, and that of Idoma Community Welfare Association, Chief Linus Abbah respectively hailed the governor for fulfilling his campaign promises.

Princess Adenike Aroloye, who could not hide her excitement during the visit, said the construction of the new dual-carriage Akure-Idanre Road had improved social and economic activities of the people of the town and all neighbouring communities.

The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Ondo State chapter, did not only appreciate the importance of continuity, they also recognised visionary leaders anytime they see them.

During their solidarity visit to the governor,

NUPENG team led by Chief Ade Ogunje, who is also the State Chairman, Surface Tank Kerosine Peddlers (SUTAKEP), a branch of NUPENG, equally threw the association’s weight behind the governor’s second term bid. They are delighted that Akeredolu’s vision had advanced the economic buoyancy of the Sunshine State. The union equally commended Arakunrin Akeredolu for constructing the Ore interchange, which Ogunje said had continued to save lives of the people.

As the October 10 governorship election is fastly approaching, it is certain that Arakunrin Akeredolu would not disappoint the people who he sees as his pillar of support. His dream of eradicating poverty and wants in the state is achievable with the full support of members of the state executive council, traditional rulers, religious bodies, party members and supporters, family members, civil servants, labour leaders and friends, among others.

Fisayo Falodi

Press Secretary (Print) to Gov Akeredolu