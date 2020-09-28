•Say Gov. Akeredolu Has Done All For Naming OAUSTECH After Agagu

•Abodi of Ikale campaigns for APC

Traditional rulers in Okitipupa local government area of Ondo State have expressed satisfaction with the performance of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, in the last three years and a half years.

The monarchs said the performance of the Governor is enough to re-elect him for a second term in office.

Speaking at a meeting of the traditional rulers with Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other leaders of the APC in the state, the Oluju of Iju-Odo, Oba Festus Olumoyegun, declared that the Governor has done all for the people of Okitipupa with the naming of the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa after the late Olusegun Agagu, former Governor of the state.

The Rebuja of Oosoro land, Oba Gbadebo Bajowa, maintained that the people of the state have accepted Governor Akeredolu wholeheartedly.

He described the Governor’s re-election bid as an ordained projects that was already sealed by men and God.

Declaring that Ikale monarchs have adopted Governor Akeredolu for a second term, the Rebuja of Oosoro lamented that former Governor Segun Mimiko abandoned OAUSTECH for eight years.

He appreciated Governor Akeredolu for changing the face of the University, adding that the University has now become a center of attraction.

The monarch said:”You have constructed our township road. You also constructed a bye-pass. This present government has renovated more than 800 schools in Ondo State.

“The first flyover constructed in Ondo State was done by the Akeredolu administration. The industrial hub At Omotosho, that hub, there are six industries there. It is providing jobs for our youths.

“You have been paying workers’ salary as and when due. Above all and contrary to some comments in the media that has no reflection of Ikale people, we want to assure you Mr. Governor that you have no problem with us and we have no problem with you.

“I want to assure you, the love we will show you come 10th of October 2020, it will be demonstrated through our votes. We shall show that we are for you. This is a son in whom we are well pleased.”

The Abodi of Ikale land, Oba Francis Faduyile noted that Governor Akeredolu performance is impressive.

He said:”Our Governor has performed. But he has not completed his work. All the traditional rulers have agreed that he should be governor for Eight years. This coming election, vote for Akeredolu.

“You must re-elect him for a second term in office. Vote for Akeredolu. Look for APC and cast your vote . Akoko will vote for him, Ose will vote for him, Ondo will vote for him. Ikale must also vote for him.”

The traditional rulers also thanked the Governor for reviving the Okitipupa oil palm industry which they said was moribund until his intervention.

📸 Blessed Micheal