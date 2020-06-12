The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), South-West, Mr. Bankole Oluwajana, has warned aspirants jostling for the ticket of the party ahead of the October 10, 2020 not to run down the party in their campaigns.

Oluwajana said whoever secures the ticket of the party in the July 20 primary election of the party will surely campaign with the achievements recorded by the Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu administration.

The Vice Chairman spoke at the party secretariat during the purchase of nomination and expression form by support groups and lawmakers for the Governor.

He said”Agagu has done well. But we can’t campaign with the achievements of Agagu. Mimiko has also done his bit but we can’t campaign with the achievements of Mimiko. It is the achievements recorded by the Akeredolu administration that we will campgain with

“It is therefore, important that our aspirants take caution in running down these achievements because whoever secures the party’s ticket will surely campgain with these achievements

“I’m begging us, do not destroy our party. Do not destroy our campaign points and opportunity. The party is bigger than all of us and we must respect the party and not destroy its chances.”

Oluwajana said the national chairman of the party has once said Akeredolu has done well while noting that electorate in the state are sophiscated enough to appreciate performance and vote the APC always.