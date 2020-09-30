•Says Continuity Brings Consistency and Security

•Akeredolu is a symbol of Unity- Kolawole

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, has urged the people not to gamble with the future of state, stating that the various developmental projects ongoing must not stop.

Governor Akeredolu said his administration has made progress on the establishment of the deep sea port in the state, saying progress recorded must not be reversed.

Arakunrin Akeredolu who spoke at the local government campaign rally held in Isua, the headquarters of Akoko Southeast local government area, assured that his administration will continue to consolidate on the achievements recorded.

He said his administration has constructed the first dual carriage way in Akoko land at Ikare Akoko which is considered the headquarters of Akoko.

The Governor assured that Isua-Ugbe road will be constructed in his second term while urging the people to come out enmass on the election day and vote for the APC.

Governor Akeredolu said his administration has constructed schools, provided potable water and constructed many roads in Akoko land within the space of three and a half years.

He urged the people to secure the future of the state by voting continuity that will accelerate the overall development of the state and the people.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Rural and Community Development, Hon. Babatunde Kolawole described Governor Akeredolu as a symbol of Unity in the APC and the state at large.

Earlier at the palace of Olisua of Isua Akoko, Oba Adesunloye Oyolola hailed Governor Akeredolu over the developmental strides recorded across the state.

The Monarch assured the Governor that the people of the Isua and other towns in the local government will vote overwhelmingly for the APC.

Traditional rulers of other towns in Akoko Southeast local government were also present at the Olisua’s palace.

Other APC leaders who spoke at the rally include; the deputy governorship candidate, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, state chairman of the party, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, Mrs. Titilayo Adeyemi, member of House of Representatives, Hon. Ade Adeogun, member House of Assembly from the constituency, Hon. Kuti, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, Hon. Wale Ozogoro, Hon. Muritala Babatunde, aka young Alhaji and other notable leaders.