Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, has assured the people of Idoani, Afo, Idogun and Imeri that his administration will create Irekari Local Council Development Area (LCDA) for the four communities.

Governor Akeredolu who visited Idoani the headquarters of Ireakari Zone of Ose Local Government Area, during his local government campaign rally, assured that his administration will create the LCDA from the present Ose local council within the first year of his second term, if re-elected.

After the traditional homemage to the Alaani of Idoaani, Oba Major General Olufemi Olutoye and his chiefs, Governor Akeredolu who addressed the people of the area urged them to vote massively for the APC in the forthcoming governorship election.

Earlier, the State Chairman of the APC, Engr Ade Adetimehin implored the electorate in the town to continue to support the APC for the development of their community.

Engr. Adetimehin described the candidate of the APC as the most suitable and qualified among the candidates of the various political parties contesting the election.

📸Nguher Gabrielle Zaki