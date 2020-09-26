Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, has assured that his administration will continue to foster religious harmony in the state.

The Governor who informed that his administration has commenced the construction of a mosque inside the Government house, noted that it is the first of its kind in the history of the state.

Governor Akeredolu spoke during a meeting with the Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations of Nigeria (FOMWAN) held at Ijapo in Akure on Saturday.

The Governor assured the Muslim women group that the mosque which foundation was recently laid would be completed within the first year in his second term.

📸 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki