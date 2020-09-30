•Senator Borrofice, Hon Adeogun others confident of APC victory in Guber Polls

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, has disclosed that over 15,000 people have been employed through Ore Industrial Hub and other opportunities created by his administration, adding that more jobs would be created in his second term.

Governor Akeredolu who gave the breakdown said his administration has employed through the State Internal Revenue Services, recruitment of medical doctors and other health officers among several others.

The Governor highlighted some of his achievements in Akoko land to include construction of the notorious Oke-Alabojuto dual carriage way, rehabilitation of Oke-Oka road, renovation of schools, reconstruction of two collapsed bridges in Ikun-Akoko, provision of potable water, among several others.

Arakunrin Akeredolu spoke at the local government campaign rally held at Mayegun Junction in Oka-Akoko on Tuesday.

Governor Akeredolu said if re-elected for a second term, more developmental projects would be executed to further put smiles on the faces of the people of Akoko land and the state at large.

He appreciated the people for their continued support for his administration while assuring the farmers in the government forest reserves that his administration would not chase them away from their farmlands but would continue to give them necessary support to earn their living.

Other APC leaders in the local government who spoke included Senator Ajayi Boroffice, Hon. Ade Adeogun, Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, Hon. Akogun Olugbenga Omole, Hon.Gboyega Adefarati among others.

They said all the people of the local government are solidly behind the second term reelection of Governor Akeredolu just as they assured him of bloc votes in the election.

Earlier, the traditional rulers in the Local Government led by the Olubaka of Oka land, Oba Adebori Adeleye, reassured the governor of their support to ensure his re-election, saying that it is the time for the North to serve its 8years before another Senatorial District.

The governor had in Supare-Akoko, approved the establishment of a secondary school for Etioro Community which had been without a Secondary School for years.

Some leaders and members of Zenith Labour Party used the occasion to renounce their membership and declared for the ruling APC.

📸 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki