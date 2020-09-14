…Mimiko Can not choose for us in Ondo South- Oke

Traditional rulers in Irele local government area of Ondo State has passed a vote of confidence on Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, declaring their support for his re-election in the October 10, 2020 Guber poll.

The monarchs said Governor Akeredolu has lesser work to do with the array of political gladiators in southern Senatorial district that have joined his campaign.

The Ahaba of Ajagba, Oba Adesayo Oluwole and

the Odogbo of Ode- omi, Oba Akinyelure Olorunsola who spoke on behalf of other traditional rulers in the area congratulated the Governor on his coming victory.

The monarch said:”We are not politicians, but you have been tested and we give you 100% mark. In our collation of our People’s comment, we have to congratulate you. You will win this election.”

Speaking at the palace of Ajagba, Chief Olusola Oke SAN, said the leaders of the APC who are with Governor Akeredolu are the proponents of the southern agenda.

Oke disclosed that the leaders in Ondo South Senatorial district have resolved to wait for the next four years and support Governor Akeredolu to spend his eight years in office.

He said:”The people here are the ones behind Ondo South agenda. Our leader, late Olusegun Agagu initiated the southern agenda, we are his followers.

“Mimiko spent eight years and abandoned us to suffer. And now he has gone to pick his brother for us again. We don’t know Agboola. We have resolved to support Akeredolu and wait for our time after his eight years in office.

“ Mimiko can not sit in Ondo and choose a governor for us in the south. If an animal with a horn will kill a man, it is not like a snail. We don’t know Agboola Ajayi here.”

Governor Akeredolu thanked the traditional rulers for their supports and prayer, assuring them of more dividends of good governance if re-elected for another term in office.

📸 Blessed Michael