…..Scores of PDP, SDP, ADC members defect to APC

…..Akeredolu charges party faithful to begin mobilization at unit level

The traditional ruler of Ile Oluji, the headquarters of Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government area of Ondo State, Oba Julius Adetimehin has passed a vote of confidence on the administration of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, saying he is qualified to be re-elected for a second term in office.

Oba Adetimehin made this known while receiving Akeredolu and his entourage at his palace in Ile-Oluji.

Akeredolu is in the town to seek the support of the people for the October 10, governorship election.

The traditional ruler revealed that his chiefs have agreed to actively participate in the election that would produce Akeredolu as a Governor for a second term.

“Our relationship with Akeredolu’s government in the last three and half years in Ile-Oluji has been fruitful.

“Apart from the ongoing rehabilitation of township road and construction of new roads, our general hospital has been upgraded. We now have a countless number of doctors and nurses in the hospital. It has now become Annex to the University of Medical Science Teaching Hospital in Ondo town.

“Our schools are now wearing a new face. Akeredolu’s government has renovated and reconstructed so many of our public primary schools. Our township bridges are being reconstructed. I am a progressive king and we are all for APC in the nooks and crannies of our community.”

Akeredolu lauded the monarch for his uprightness, promising to do more for the people of the town if re-elected.

Earlier, at the campaign rally held at the front of the Jegun’s palace in Ile-Oluji, hundreds of members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) officially dumped their parties and pitched their tents with APC.

The decampees were led by a chieftain of PDP, Hon. Owolabi Akintomide, SDP Women leader in Ile-Oluji, Mrs Yinka Raji and a chieftain of ADC, Hon. Wale Akinduire.

They were received into APC by the state Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, who handed over the defectors to the party State leader, Arakunrin Akeredolu, SAN.

Adetimehin, who described Ile-Oluji as the home of the progressives, said “this is the home of the late political siege, Chief Obafemi Awolowo whenever he visited Ondo State.”

While eulogising Akeredolu for fulfilling all his campaign promises he made to the people of Ile-Oluji four years ago, the party state chairman said the governor is a candidate that can be proud of.

Akeredolu charged all party members to return to their various units and begin canvassing for votes.

📸 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki