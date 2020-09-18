•Aiyedatiwa a right choice at the right time-Gov. Akeredolu

Religious leaders in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State have assured Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, of their total supports and votes come October 10, 2020 governorship election.

The chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Ilaje local government, Pastor Oguneso Adesanmi who spoke on behalf of other leaders in the local government said the people are ready to vote massively for the APC and Governor Akeredolu.

Adesanmi noted that among the political parties in the state, only the APC and Governor Akeredolu have shown love to the Ilajes by picking the deputy governorship candidate from Ilaje.

He maintained that the people of Ilaje will never leave Governor Akeredolu, adding that the gospel of the Governor’s re-election is already being preached at various churches and religion centers in the local government.

“We are very happy that you picked an ilaje son as your deputy. We are preaching the gospel of your return in our churches and every other religion centers in Ilaje. We will vote for you. We are for you and we shall not leave you. We believe in you and our son that’s your deputy. We are ready to go with you.” Adesanmi assured.

Responding, Governor Akeredolu described his re-election as the project of the Ilaje people.

He described the choice of Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa as a right choice at the right time, adding that his emergence as the deputy Governor will bring more development to Ilaje land.

📸 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki