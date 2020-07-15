The national youth leadership caucus of the All Progressives Party, APC in Nigeria, take this auspicious moment, to declare our support for the re-election of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi SAN, as Executive Governor of Ondo State.

The National Youth Caucus comprise of all the zonal youth leaders, the national youth leader and deputy national youth leader of the APC. We are here today with a good number of our state youth leaders. As the youth structure of the party nationally, we are committed to the progressive ideals of our party, as it matters on the improved livelihood of all Nigerians.

We are committed to the progress of our party, and this progress can only be proportional to the performances of our public office holders. We have chosen to come to Ondo State, to have a firsthand inspection of the claims of performances of Governor Akeredolu who has served a four year term on the aegis of our party. After a two day tour, we can say; we have come, we have seen and we are impressed.

The entire removal of a hill to pave way for a level plain dualized road, which used to claim lives albeit without remedy have come to reality in Ondo State. That is the Oke Alabojuto road construction in the Northern Senatorial District. A visit to the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa will convince every lover of progress that Governor Akeredolu should be supported to complete all he has started.

That school is a victim of sudden change of vision and commitment. The school be 12 years old this year, but had been abandoned since the originator left government. It is the kind heart and commitment of Governor Akeredolu that has brought life back to the school, in terms of needed infrastructures. The school now wears a new look, new roads, newly constructed senate building, newly constructed Library, new auditorium etc.

According to the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Robert Ogunduyile, the University just added two new faculties. The faculty of Agriculture and faculty of Engineering. The school has also just been able to accredit many of its courses. Governor Akeredolu has been able to secure TETFUND registration for the University, and it has now qualified for the 2020 project. The Governor secured international partners to collaborate with the University, providing latest technologies in teaching and capacity building for our youth. Such efforts by the governor, secured 45,000 new books for the University library. The University is now confident to think of commencing postgraduate studies.

We visited the Ondo-Linyi Industrial hub at Omotosho, a strategically situated concourse of manufacturing companies. There the governor created a partnership between the state and Chinese expertise, to bring the unprecedented to bear. The first phase of the Ondo-Linyi industrial hub we witnessed in this tour has about ten different companies that are involved in different stages of production of locally useful products, also export quality products. The factories in this complex include Truck Assemblage factory, Paper pulp production factory, Cassava to ethanol factory, High Density Fibre, Medium Density Fibre, Plywood and Marine Board production factory, and others.

We are delighted to know that the first phase of Ondo-Linyi Industrial hub alone engages about 2000 workers, and 95% of these workers are Nigerians. We earnestly await the phase two and three of these Industrial hub as scheduled by Governor Akeredolu, which obviously will create multiples of the existing job opportunities for our youth, especially outside the civil service. These will further put Ondo State at national spotlight and create enviable example for other states to create jobs, become more productive and save the value of the naira.

We saw, and used the Redemption bridge at Ore, and we are very grateful for the initiative. There is no Nigerian who will not appreciate Governor Akeredolu for that bridge, as it is life saving and economically impactful. We appreciate the effort of the governor in the rehabilitation of primary schools, road constructions, and many more.

If the essence of governance is the overall development of the society, and lifting the burden of the people, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has indeed done well. He has done the All Progressives Congress proud. We have seen his vision, we align with it and we as members of the national executives of the party put all our weight and influence in the party behind him as we go into the primary elections.

We stand for a better Nigeria, a better Ondo State and to such; we declare total support for the reelection of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, to continue as governor of Ondo state for another four years.

Signed

Hon Afeez Bolaji Repete,

Deputy National Youth Leader, APC NIGERIA.