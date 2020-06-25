▪︎Say other aspirants are wasting their resources

▪︎ Set up committee for Akeredolu’s reelection

All Traditional rulers in Ondo state, under the Ondo Council of Obas, on Thursday, endorsed the state Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, for a second term in Office.

The traditional rulers were led by the chairman and Paramount ruler of Ugbo Kingdom, Oba Frederick Obateru Akinruntan, the Olugbo of Ugbo.

The traditional rulers include the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi; Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ajibade Ogunoye III, Olukare of Ikare, Oba Akadiri Momoh; Olubaka of Oka, Oba Yusuf Adebori Adeleye, Abodi of Ikale land, Oba Babatunde Faduyile , Jegun of Idepe in Okitipupa, Oba Micheal Obatuga Adetoye and the Kalasuwe of Apoi land, Oba Sunday Adejimola Amuseghan among others monarchs from across the 18 local government areas of the state.

Addressing journalists on behalf of the traditional rulers, Oba Akinruntan said Governor Akeredolu has done well in the state and deserves a second term.

He said the performance of the Governor attracted his endorsement by the Royal Fathers in the state.

Olugbo disclosed that the council of Obas in the state has already set up a commitee in the three senatorial districts to work on the emergence of Governor Akeredolu and his reelection.

He said; “We looked at what he has done, particularly the Ore Flyover. Before now, I told someone I was scared to pass through that road since the day I met 18 people dead in an accident on the road. But now look at what Akeredolu has done for us.

“That bridge is like Lagos and the United States brigde. Look at the way he embraced all the Obas in the state. He has been fantastic. We have not done this for any governor before. These are the Obas from the 18 local government areas of the state. We have set up a Senatorial committee to work for the Governor.

“Those who are contesting with the Governor are wasting their time and resources. They should wait for him for another four years and let Aketi finish his second term.

“We looked at the things he has done. Look at the roads in Akure. In Okitipupa, in Akoko. We have three senatorial districts. On the 10th of July, we are coming here for a meeting to talk about how Akeredolu will emerge. He will complete his 8 years in Office. “