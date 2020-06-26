The state Council of Obas, a body of recognised monarchs cutting across all the states in the South-West, is one body that has both the moral and cultural responsibility to contribute to good governance by frequently engaging the government and offering sound advice from its wealth of wisdom.

On Thursday, June 25th, 2020, traditional rulers from across the 18 local government areas of Ondo State gathered at the venue of their usual monthly meeting at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s office, Alagbaka, Akure, where they invited Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN and endorsed him for another term in Office.

For lovers of democracy and those who respect the revered traditional institution, the words of the monarchs would underscore the value placed on people’s participation in an election and the priceless value placed in the sacred stool of traditional rulers.

The activities of Yoruba Kings are cultural heritage and legacy that the people treasure and protect jealously.

In Yoruba land, our Kings are the representatives of the gods on earth, hence they are referred to as Igbakeji Orisa. They are regarded as leaders with symbol of authority between the people and the spirit world.

And, in modern world, the monarchs are the bridge between the people and the political leaders. They are required to speak out whenever a political leader fails the people. They also speak out whenever a political leader does well with governance.

So, it was with regards to the latter that all the traditional rulers in Ondo State gathered and declared total support for the re-election of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, a Governor who in three and half years has turned the fortunes of the state around for good in all sectors.

The monarchs are not unaware of the numerous achievements of Governor Akeredolu in the last three and a half years. And of course, the records are there for all to see. From Ore to Akure, Ikare to Owo and Okitipupa to Ifon, Akeredolu’s achievements dot the landscape.

Speaking on behalf of his fellow Obas in the South Senatorial District, the Abodi of Ikale, Oba Babatunde Faduyile said the resolve to support Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for a second term in office as governor of Ondo State is well-thought-out in the interest of his people and the state in general.

The Royal Father said it is laudable that with lean resources, Governor Akeredolu is bringing development to the doorsteps of his people at a pace least expected, adding that the Southern Senatorial District cannot afford a truncation of the various laudable projects in the area.

Similarly, The Deji of Akure, who spoke on behalf of Royal Fathers in the Central Senatorial district, described as iconic the performance of Governor Akeredolu, adding that all the efforts are verifiable and salutary.

He said much as he would not discourage any aspirants from showing any aspiration, he would speak up at such fora on the performances of Governor Akeredolu.

The Olubaka of Oka, Oba (Dr) Yusuf Adebori Adeleye took time to justify the position of his fellows Obas to real out various life-changing interventions of the Akeredolu Administration in the Northern Senatorial District.

The Olubaka said the multiplier effects of road infrastructures both completed and ongoing across the Northern Senatorial District, remodeling of schools, bringing quality Healthcare to the people and the monumental efforts at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko are unprecedented.

With their positions, it was clear that these traditional rulers were driven by the passion for sustainable development in their locality where the magic wands of the Akeredolu’s administration has already touched.

Like Oliver twist, they are desired to bring Akeredolu back for a second term, to gain more dividends of good governance in their towns.

Meanwhile, it’s most unfortunate that political jobbers and opportunists who have become saddened by the latest development are writing derogatory words against the respected traditional rulers for political reasons.

These funny characters served in an office that was in-charge of the traditional institution. Whether fake or genuine, they have lost every support from the royal fathers since their misadventure into the PDP. Just like they bragged about controlling the house of assembly and cabinet members, they must have at a point boasted about having the support of these traditional rulers.

Pained by their obvious rejection and the reality of their naked dance in the market square, they are getting desperate in words and writing. They have employed the use of derogatory words against the representatives of the gods on earth. They are desecrating the throne of our forefathers. They are morally and culturally bankrupt. Of course, they need to be reminded of the words of our fathers- those who the gods want to destroy, they first make mad.

Those who compare this gathering and the subsequent endorsement to the gathering of some Yoruba Kings in Ile – Ife during the second term bid of President Goodluck Jonathan, have a shallow understanding of the motives behind the two scenarios. Akeredolu didn’t buy or solicit for undue support. His works and performance earned him the endorsement. This has not changed the facts and figures on the Governor’s performance.

No matter what anyone thinks, our Royal Fathers are the epitome of morality, wisdom and informed judgement and their endorsement implies that the people are with you. It’s a big win for Govebror Akeredolu,SAN. Ask these enemies Of progress if they would reject the traditional rulers’ endorsement if it were conferred on their desperate principal. Aketi is moving to the greater height by the day.

4+4=8. Thank you, Kabiyesis.

Olabode Richard Olatunde

Special Assistant to the Governor (New Media)

June 25, 2020.