Various support groups in Ondo State have raised over N35Million for the purchase of Nomination and expression of interest forms for Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, ahead of the October 10, 2020 Governorship election in the state.

The support groups, which included; Ibi Giga Ambassadors, Aketi Mandate Group, Aketi one on one, Pentagon Movement Group, Ondo Youth for Aketi (OYA), Women in Politics and members of the state house of assembly, among many others, are being coordinated by the Special Adviser to the Governor (Political and Strategy), Hon. Victor Olabimtan.

At an event held in Akure, the state capital, Olabimtan who spoke on behalf of the group, said the various groups came together to raise money for the Governor to enable him recontest and continue the good work he has started in the state.

The convener of the Aketi Mandate Group, Hon. Saka Yusuf Ogunleye, said the groups are very proud of the Governor’s achievements since the inception of his administration.

Similarly, the convener of Ibi Giga Ambassadors, Alex Ajipe said the people of the state have seen the dividends of good governance in terms of Industrialization.

Representatives of other groups who spoke one after the other praised the Governor for his vision and dedication to the service of the people.

All the groups were unanimous in their resolve to support and work for the second term bid of the Governor.

In his response, Governor Akeredolu thanked all the groups, noting that their intervention is coming at a time when the cost of the nomination form is on the high side.

He said: “I ran for this office two times. And I can assure you, those two times, I paid with my money. But in those two times, the funds were not as astronomic as they are now. I want to thank you for this wonderful gesture.”

Governor Akeredolu, who said his administration has performed, assured that more dividends of good governance will be entrenched in his second term in Office.

He encouraged all the members of the groups to continue to spread the message of his performance in the last three years, maintaining that the legacy projects executed by his administration are there for the world to see.