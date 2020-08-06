Chairman of Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Princess Oladuni Odu, has donated campaign materials to the State secretariat of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akure.

She is the first political office holder to do so, few weeks after a governorship candidate of the party emerged. Items donated for a successful campaign include a thousand posters, another thousand face caps, and 500 T-shirts, with the inscription, AKETI 2020, and the party logo.

Receiving the items on behalf of the party, Ondo State APC Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, described Princess Odu as a notable politician with high regard for party structure.

Adetimehin said only a few politicians appreciate the party, “once they get political appointments”.

He said, “I am not surprised at what Princess Oladuni Odu has done today. It takes people like you in positions of authority to build a strong political party. I can assure you that the party structure will stand by you when you need it”.

The party boss promised to ensure that the items were distributed among the 18 local government party chairmen, so the impact of the donation could be felt by all.

Earlier, Princess Oladuni Odu said the items were meant to boost the campaigns for the re-election bid of the party’s governorship candidate, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

The SUBEB boss explained that the supremacy of the party requires that politicians and political office holders support and exhibit much respect to the party’s structure.

She argued that those that had experienced life outside government would appreciate how lofty and enticing it is to be in power, adding that leaders should work together to ensure victory for the party’s candidate, come October.

“This is my widow’s mite, donated to the party for the success of our governorship campaign. I must say it is a demonstration of my loyalty and commitment to the party and its success at the governorship election in October”, she further explained.