Ahead of the October 10 2020, gubernatorial election in Ondo State, critical stakeholders in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state have vowed to work for the resounding victory of Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN at the polls.

The leaders of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, in the local government led by the House of Representatives member representing Odigbo/Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Federal Constituency, Hon Mayowa Akinfolarin, said they were fully prepared more than ever before to support the re-election of the governor.

The APC stakeholders spoke during their meeting with the Governor at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Speaking on behalf of the party leaders, Hon Mayowa Akinfolarin, explained that they have all learnt from their past mistakes and have decided not to repeat such again, hence they made up their minds to work for the victory of the governor come October 10.

The federal lawmaker lauded Governor Akeredolu for the various infrastructural projects across Odigbo Local Government Area, saying the governor has turned Ore to a Mega City.

He specifically appreciated the governor for the construction of the Ore Flyover Interchange also known as Redemption Bridge which has put an end to incessant carnages in the axis, the Ondo-Linyl Industrial hub, the various road projects among other developmental efforts of the Akeredolu led administration.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Water Resources, Sanitation and Public Hygiene; Mrs. Yetunde Adeyanju; saluted the efforts of Governor Akeredolu for the developmental strides in Odigbo Local Government and pledged their unflinching support for the second term ambition of the Governor.

Responding, Governor Akeredolu who appreciated the people for their continued support added that the people of Odigbo local government have always supported him, urging them to do more in the forthcoming governorship elections.

Governor who listed some of his achievements in the local government including the construction of the Redemption Bridge, Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub, various road projects among others, also noted that the bitumen exploitation in Irele was as a result of untiring efforts and determination to open up the southern senatorial district to the outside world and improve the economy of the state.

He further said the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa, which was abandoned for over 8 years by the past administration, has been transformed by his administration.

Governor Akeredolu added that other various ongoing projects including the Port of Ondo and other infrastructural projects would be completed by his administration for the benefit of the people.