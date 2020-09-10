The re-election bid of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, received another boost on Thursday as a former aspirant, Ambassador Sola Iji donated his campaign office and 23 branded vehicles to the Governor.

The campaign office will be occupied by Aketi/Ayeidatiwa’s Youths and Students Mobilisation Committee.

Governor Akeredolu described the donation as a bold gesture while praising the ambassador for his commitment to the victory of the APC in the state.

The Governor lauded the commitment of the former aspirants to his re-election project, saying their decision to support him had strengthened the APC more in the state.

In his remark, Sola Iji said his team is committed to working for the re-election of Governor Akeredolu.

According to Iji, the branded vehicles with public address systems would be used to wake up the consciousness of the electorates in the state.

“Very early in the morning, these vehicles will be driven around different communities with the intention to sell Aketi into the minds of the people of the state”

📸 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki