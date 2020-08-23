In his continued effort to strengthen the unity of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo State and to ensure a resounding victory for the Party in the forthcoming governorship election, Engr. IfeOluwa OYEDELE (FNSE, FRMN) will on Monday, August 24th, formally handover the iconic Campaign Secretariat of the IFEOLUWA OYEDELE CAMPAIGN ORGANISATION, at No. 45, Oyemekun Road, Adegbola Junction, Akure, to the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN, to prosecute his campaign. This is in a bid to galvanise his teeming supporters, and all APC faithfuls as well as the good people of Ondo State towards working relentlessly to re-elect Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu with his Deputy Governorship candidate, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in the election coming up on Saturday, 10th October 2020.

The event is scheduled to start by 10.00am.

Please note that attendance is strictly by invitation in line with the COVID-19 Protocols.

Special Guest of Honour :- Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi , SAN

Governor of Ondo State and APC Governorship Candidate

Guest of Honour :- Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa

APC Deputy Governorship Candidate

Chairman :- Dr. Kayode Fayemi – Ekiti State Governor and Chairman Nigerian Governors Forum

Chief Hosts :- Engr. & Mrs. Ifeoluwa Oyedele, FNSE

God bless the APC

God bless Ondo State

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria

APC…….NEXT LEVEL….

Accouncer: Abayomi Adebayo, Director of Media and Publicity,

IFEOLUWA OYEDELE CAMPAIGN ORGANISATION.