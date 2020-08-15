…As APC Inaugurates National Campaign Council For Gov Akeredolu’s Re-election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated the National campgain council for the re-election of the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, ahead of the October 10, 2020 governorship in the state.

The campaign council was inaugurated by the party’s Chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni.

The 104-member national Campaign Council has the Governor of Lagos State, H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as Chairman while the Governor of Plateau State, H.E. Simon Lalong is the Deputy Chairman and Comrade Mustapha Salihu as Secretary.

Speaking on behalf of the council, the chairman who is also the Governor of Lagos state, Sanwo-Olu said with the inauguration of the coucil, the party has begun a march towards victory in the October 10, governorship election in Ondo State.

According to Sawo-Olu, the party will repeat the performance recorded in the 2016 governorship election, but with a landside victory this time around.

The Lagos State Governor said the party’s confidence was further boosted by the gaint stride recorded by the Governor Akeredolu administration in the state.

He assured President Muhammadu Buhari that Ondo State will remain in the fold of the APC.