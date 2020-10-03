•Gov. Akeredolu Has Performed Well, Deserves Re-election-Gov. Oyetola

•We Have Delivered Campaign Promises, Poised To Do More- Gov. Akeredolu

•ZLP LG Secretary, Ward Executives, PDP Members Join APC

Ore, the commercial centre of Ondo State was locked down on Friday as the campaign train of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) moved to Odigbo Local Government Area in continuation of the local government campaign rally.

Osun State Governor, H.E Governor Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola joined Governor Akeredolu to campaign at Ore amidst the massive crowd at the Government Field.

The flyover interchange constructed by the Gov. Akeredolu administration was filled with a huge number of the people of Ore who held down the Governor’s campaign convoy to show appreciation on the lofty project.

Governor Oyetola at the rally said Governor Akeredolu has performed creditably well with the construction of the flyover interchange and the Ondo-Linyi industrial hub in Ore.

The Osun State Governor noted that Governor Akeredolu deserves to be re-elected for a second term in office as a result of his sterling performance across all sectors of the state.

He urged the people of the state to troop out enmass on the 10th of this month and cast their votes for the APC.

Governor Akeredolu said he has delivered his campaign promises to the people of Ore and Odigbo local government area.

He said many Governors have promised to construct the flyover during campaigns and failed to fulfil their promises.

The Governor said he promised and he has delivered, noting that he’s poised to bring more developmental project to Ore if voted for a second term in office.

He said:” You know that some Governors have come here and lied that they will construct this flyover. But we came and promised. Now we have delivered.

“Look at the roads we have constructed. What about our schools. Check our industrial hub. Look at the Ondo-Linyi industrial hub. Our farmers in the government forest reserve, did we send you away? For all these and many that we have done, come out on the 10th of this month and cast your vote for the APC.”

At the rally, the Local Government Secretary of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Odigbo Local government Ajasin Adenikinju dumped the ZLP for the APC.

All ward executives of the ZLP In Araromi Obu and Ayesan wards as well as some members of the PDP also defected to the APC.

📸 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki