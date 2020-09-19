The people of Ondo Kingdom in Ondo West local government area of Ondo State on Saturday stormed the major streets in the town to welcome the state Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, into the kingdom.

In what could be likened to a triumphant entry, the people took over the streets in a carnival like style to welcome Governor Akeredolu who is in Ondo in continuation of his local government campaign rally.

From the Akure garage in Ondo town to the palace of the Osemawe of Ondo kingdom, Oba Victor Kiladejo, the people marched on foot with the Governor’s campaign convoy.

The youths, old men and women as well as market women intermittently held down the convoy of the Governor in wild jubilation.

The journey from the Akure garage in Ondo town to the Palace of Osemawe took five hours instead of the normal 10minutes. The Governor resorted to trekking to the palace when it was clear that the massive crowd was increasing as people were joining from one household to another to celebrate and welcome the Governor.

