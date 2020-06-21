Ahead of the October 10, 2020 Governorship election in Ondo State, Traditional rulers from Owo and Ose Local government areas on Friday gathered at the Palace of Olowo of Owo in Owo to give a Royal blessing to the state Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, for a successful outing on his second term bid.

The traditional rulers who spoke one after the other unanimously agreed that Akeredolu has performed creditably well and deserve the support of the traditional rulers and the people of Owo and Ose.

The traditional rulers include; Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye ; Olufon of Ifon Oba Israel Adeusi,JP ; Olute of Ute, Oba Oluwole Akinrogba; Oludogun of Idogun, Oba Moses Bakare; Olumoru of Imoru, Oba Rotimi Obamuwagun; Oniyere of Iyere, Oba Omotunde Alaba Adako and Asuada of Isuada, Oba Oluwafemi Adeluwoye.

Others were; Oloba of Uso, Oba Ademola Adebiyi Oyinlade; Elemure of Emure, Oba Simeon Adedubaje Adeyefa and Olupene-elect, Prince Ebenezer Ogunmolasuyi

Governor Akeredolu who appreciated the traditional rulers said he is prepared to do more than they have seen in terms of infrastructural development in the state.

The Governor said he was in the Palace to formally inform the traditional rulers that he will be seeking re-election in the October 10, 2020 Governorship election in the state.

He said:”We have started another journey and we are convinced that the moment we left Abuja we should come here. We are duty bound to come here first and tell you and get your blessings for the next journey which we are about to start. This is my root.

“You are the Owo and Ose and you are the ones to decide where Owo and Ose are going. Not everyone will be like Aketi. Most Governors don’t continue with the work of their predecessors. But, I continued and finished the work of my predecessor and I acknowledged him. Let me finish the job we have started in our state. “

The Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi,JP said all traditional rulers in the Owo and Ose Local government must be bold enough to ask whoever come to seek their blessings on gubernatorial ambition what else they have in stock.

He said he had told all those vying for governorship in Owo to go and get a letter from Governor Akeredolu before they can be welcome into his Palace.

The monarch said the support Akeredolu is getting from the ttadional institution in the area was connected to the massive work and development he had brought to Ose and Owo local governments which have also been seen across the state.

The Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye said the people of Owo and Ose have gained dividend of good governance under the Akeredolu’s administration and would continue to reap it for another four years.

He said:”In the name of Owo, I hereby present Governor Akeredolu and declare Owo support for his second term in Office.

“We are solidly behind Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to run for second term in Office. As you have all seen, he has ensured development across the state in all facets of life. We have never had it good in Ondo state. I’m using this opportunity to appeal to all and sundry to support Akeredolu for a second term in Office.”

The traditional rulers later presented the Governor to the people of the Owo and Ose and asked them to continue to give their total support for his reelection bid.