By Onyeukwu Rowland Iheloghara

…adopts a tested digital medium for data collection.

Following the inauguration of the various campaign committees by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu ahead of the October 10 gubernatorial election in Ondo State, the non indigene coalition, one of the units of the campaign organization responsible for mobilization of non indigenes has started work in earnest, with strong resolve to deliver on their mandate.

Addressing members during their first meeting, the wife of Ondo State Governor, Her Excellency, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, called for total commitment to the reelection of Governor Akeredolu particularly as it concerns non indigenes in the state, stressing that it’s a task that must be accomplished.

The sunshine state First Lady, later introduced a tested digital medium of data collection which she opined that was cost effective and less labour intensive.

The laudable idea was unanimously adopted as a tool to work with by the coalition.

It was also resolved that the coalition will mobilize adequately and participate in the September 5, Flag Off Campaign holding in Akure, in grand style.

Presiding over the meeting, the chairman of the coalition, Chief Pius Onyekwere, challenged members to be up and doing, and assured them that the coalition will leave no stone unturned in ensuring victory at the polls.

In their various reactions, the members drawn from the numerous ethnic groups across Nigeria, showed their commitment, pledging not to fall short of the expectations of the All Progressive Congress, APC, that constituted them.

Highlights of the meeting were the constitution of some subcommittees and freewill donations from members both in cash and in kind, where a huge sum of money was raised for the project.

The meeting was later adjourned to a new date.