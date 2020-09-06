By: Ade Adeleke

The National leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu today inaugurated Ondo Revenue House, located along Igbatoro road, Akure, the project executed by the administration of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Inaugurating the project, Tinubu who is also in Akure to flag off the reelection campaign of the governor, said he deliberately avoided some APC leaders prior the July 20 governorship primary.

The former Lagos governor noted that “It is against this context, that my actions regarding Ondo must be weighed. The governor had showed that he wanted genuine reconciliation among party members in the state.

“As part of this trust-building process, the governor was asked to extend a hand of fellowship to those who felt aggrieved and to embrace all the leaders within the state chapter of the party so that our progressive front would again be solid and strong.”

Tinubu made some confessions about how APC reconciliation was achieved in ondo state.”Here, I must offer a confession. When some of our members sought to reach me before the primaries to raise questions regarding Governor Akeredolu, I made myself unavailable.

“I did not do this to hurt or insult anyone. Here I ask that none of you be offended. I did this because I know the depth of character and the high quality of the leaders of this state’s chapter. You are all my brothers in whom I repose greater confidence.

“Thus, I knew that you all would work all important things out among yourselves. And, with but a little nudging and encouragement from me and others, you would reach the point where reconciliation would begin.

“True to my high estimation of your principles and political astuteness, you all began to reach out to each other and work together toward a common and good cause – the continuance of progressive governance in Ondo under the banner of the APC.

“I thank God that such a number of excellent and wide leaders are in our party. As such, Governor Akeredolu is the first among equals which means all of you must continue to dialogue and the door of consultation must remain open that our governor in his second term can rely on our collective wisdom to bring even more improvement to the state.

“Today, we have a united All Progressives Congress in Ondo. United toward achieving victory in the governorship election. United in the developmental work that must be done after the election.

“I would be remiss if I fail to thank Baba Olanusi and other members of the now defunct Unity Forum for their commitment to the party and for so firmly believing in what we stand for.

“I also commend all the governorship aspirants who came to endorse Governor Akeredolu for a second term. Permit me to mention them by name for they desire our accolades and even more.

Olusola Oke

IsaacKekemeke

Segun Abraham

IfeoluwaOyedele

OlubukolaAdetula

Jimi Odimayo

Olaide Owolabi Adelami

Olusola Iji

Mrs Jumoke Anifowose and Nat Adojutelegan have also indicated their readiness to withdraw their cases from court.

“I thank former Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Ifedayo Sunday Abegunde aka Abena, who came back to us and who agreed to work for Governor Akeredolu’s re-election. I cannot thank all of you enough.

“We are in this battle together, more importantly we are one the same side of it. The fight is not only to ensure the re-election of Governor Akeredolu but to establish a progressive government where we are capable of doing so.

Source: Sunshinetruth